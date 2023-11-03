Collapsed high street retail chain Wilko has revealed the locations of three new stores which will see the brand return ahead of Christmas.

Dicount retailer Wilko recently announced that it was to open five concept stores before Christmas and is today confirming the locations and opening dates for the first three – and the brand says this is “only the beginning” of a large scale return. This follows the closure of Wilko shops across the country – including in Hampshire – amidst the chain’s collapse into administration earlier this year.

The new locations are:

Plymouth, which opens at Unit A, Armada Centre, Mayflower Street, Plymouth, PL1 1QL on 1 December

Exeter, which opens at Unit 100, Guildhall Shopping Centre, Exeter, EX4 3HP on 1 December

Luton, which opens at 141/147 Arndale Centre, Luton, LU1 2TN on 8 December

It is not yet known if or when the brand could return to the Portsmouth area, but the final two locations will be announced soon.

Wilko is planning to recruit up to 80 local team members per store, with the brand’s new owner, CDS Superstores, which also owns The Range, pledging to prioritise interviews for ex-wilko employees.

This initial roll-out kickstarts a programme of store openings that will continue throughout 2024 and for the first time in the brand’s history, will see wilko stores arrive on high streets in Northern Ireland.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as wilko and The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s clear that there’s a huge love for wilko and we’re proud to confirm we’ll be re-introducing the brand to high streets in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton in the coming weeks.

“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities to these towns and for helping local families and communities have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.

“This initial rollout is only the beginning for our plans for revitalising the wilko brand on the nation’s high streets and retail parks, and we’ll be announcing further store launches and re-openings throughout 2024.”