A Hampshire Wilko store is set to be taken over by another discount high street retailer following the chain’s collapse into administration.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Wilko shops around the country are closing over the next couple of weeks after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business. However, an agreement has been reached to sell a number of the stores to Pepco, the company which owns Poundland.

Among the 71 location that are expected to become branches of Poundland is the Wilko in Havant’s Meridian Shopping Centre.

Former Wilko staff will be given priority for the new jobs created when they open.

Havant’s Wilko will close its doors for the final time on Thursday, September 21.

Here is the full list of Wilko stores which could become Poundlands:

  • Aberdare, Wales
  • Alfreton, Derbyshire
  • Alnwick, Northumberland
  • Altrincham, Greater Manchester
  • Ammanford, Carmarthenshire
  • Ashby, North Lincolnshire
  • Barking, London
  • Bedminster, Somerset
  • Beeston, Nottinghamshire
  • Bicester, Oxfordshire
  • Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire
  • Bletchley, Milton Keynes
  • Bolton, Greater Manchester
  • Brentwood, Essex
  • Brigg, North Lincolnshire
  • Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
  • Chepstow, Wales
  • Coalville, Leicestershire
  • Cramlington, Northumberland
  • Droitwich, Worcestershire
  • Eccles, Greater Manchester
  • Edmonton Green, Greater London
  • Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
  • Ferndown, Dorset
  • Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
  • Grays, Essex
  • Greenock, Inverclyde
  • Grimsby, North Lincolnshire
  • Havant, Hampshire
  • Hayes, Middlesex
  • Headingley, West Yorkshire
  • Hessle Road – Hull, East Yorkshire
  • Hillsborough, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Hitchin, Hertfordshire
  • Jarrow, South Tyneside
  • Killingworth, North Tyneside
  • Kimberley, Nottingham
  • Lee Circle, Leicester, East Midlands
  • Leek, Staffordshire
  • Leigh, Greater Manchester
  • Lichfield, Staffordshire
  • Maidenhead, Berkshire
  • Matlock, Derbyshire
  • Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
  • Nelson, Lancashire
  • Northallerton, North Yorkshire
  • Orton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
  • Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
  • Peterlee, County Durham
  • Pontefract, West Yorkshire
  • Pontypool, Wales
  • Redhill, Surrey
  • Redruth, Cornwall
  • Ripley, Derbyshire
  • Rugeley, Staffordshire
  • Sale, Greater Manchester
  • Seaham, County Durham
  • Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands
  • Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, Shropshire
  • South Shields, South Tyneside
  • Southport, Lancashire
  • Stafford, Staffordshire
  • Stamford, Lincolnshire
  • Stockport, Greater Manchester
  • Thornaby, North Yorkshire
  • Wellington, Shropshire
  • Wembley, London
  • West Ealing, London
  • Wombwell, South Yorkshire
  • Worcester, Worcestershire
  • Worksop, Nottinghamshire
