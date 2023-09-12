Watch more videos on Shots!

Wilko shops around the country are closing over the next couple of weeks after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business. However, an agreement has been reached to sell a number of the stores to Pepco, the company which owns Poundland.

Among the 71 location that are expected to become branches of Poundland is the Wilko in Havant’s Meridian Shopping Centre.

Former Wilko staff will be given priority for the new jobs created when they open.

Havant’s Wilko will close its doors for the final time on Thursday, September 21.

Here is the full list of Wilko stores which could become Poundlands: