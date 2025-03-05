You can still keep things affordable if you’re a parent feeling the pressure on World Book Day 😰

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are expected to spend an average of £19 per child on World Book Day costumes in 2025

Over a fifth of parents feel pressured to create standout costumes, with 11% spending more than £50

Families can cut costs by using supermarket deals, cashback offers, and repurposing outfits from other events

Simple DIY costumes, hand-me-downs, and costume swaps help keep spending low while still joining in the fun

A survey has suggested that parents will spend an average of nearly £20 per child on costumes for this year’s World Book Day.

In 2025, the event takes place on Thursday, March 6, and encourages a lifelong love of reading by inspiring children to celebrate their favourite books, authors, and illustrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research commissioned by cashback service Rakuten found that parents expect to spend an average of £19 per child - £2 more than last year’s average of £17.

The event also seems to spark a competitive streak among some parents, with just over a fifth (22%) feeling pressure to impress, according to an Opinium survey of 2,000 people across the UK in February.

11% of parents also reported spending more than £50 per child on costumes.

But it doesn’t have to be this way, and you can still help your child deck themselves out in a memorable costume at just a fraction of the cost - while having plenty of fun along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children dressed up for World Book Day are welcomed to school by their headteacher in 2021 (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How to save on World Book Day costumes

Parents can cut costs by browsing supermarket aisles for costumes, taking advantage of discounts, vouchers, and cashback offers, and repurposing outfits for other dress-up occasions like parties, Christmas events, and Halloween.

Other money-saving strategies include handing costumes down from older siblings, swapping outfits with other families, making homemade costumes, and checking with schools about local exchange schemes.

By thinking outside the box and using what you already have, celebrating World Book Day doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag! Setting a spending limit may also help families stay within budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last minute (and simple) costume ideas

If you’re struggling to come with an idea on how to dress up for World Book Day with your child, the following characters from children’s literature should be easy to replicated with minimal costs and materials.

Harry Potter – A simple black jumper, white shirt, and red and yellow striped scarf can transform your child into the famous wizard. Round glasses can be drawn on with eyeliner, and a stick from the garden can serve as a wand.

– A simple black jumper, white shirt, and red and yellow striped scarf can transform your child into the famous wizard. Round glasses can be drawn on with eyeliner, and a stick from the garden can serve as a wand. Matilda – A blue dress and a stack of books make for an effortless Matilda costume. Add a red ribbon for the finishing touch.

– A blue dress and a stack of books make for an effortless Matilda costume. Add a red ribbon for the finishing touch. The BFG – A white shirt, brown trousers, and homemade giant ears (made from paper or cardboard) can turn your child into the friendly giant.

– A white shirt, brown trousers, and homemade giant ears (made from paper or cardboard) can turn your child into the friendly giant. Where’s Wally? – A red and white striped top, blue jeans, and a red hat (or a beanie with a homemade pom-pom) will make an instantly recognisable Wally.

– A red and white striped top, blue jeans, and a red hat (or a beanie with a homemade pom-pom) will make an instantly recognisable Wally. The Cat in the Hat – A black outfit with a red bowtie and a quickly crafted paper or card top hat can easily bring this character to life.

When is World Book Day 2025?

World Book Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Thursday of March each year in the UK and Ireland. Note that in many other countries, it is observed on April 23, which is UNESCO's designated World Book and Copyright Day.

In 2025, World Book Day falls on Thursday, March 6. In 2026, World Book Day will fall on Thursday, March 5 in the UK and Ireland.

How do you approach World Book Day costumes - do you go all out, or do you prefer budget-friendly, DIY options? Share your tips, tricks, and favourite costume ideas in the comments section.