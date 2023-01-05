DOZENS of visitors flocked to see, touch and feel new art installation at Spinnaker Tower for World Braille Day.
The tower has launched a new touch and feel unique artwork at a one-of-a-kind exhibition in celebration of World Braille Day on Wednesday, January 4. The ‘ Braille Rail’ is a tactile mural created by pupils from Park Community School, Leigh Park and Riders School in Havant with Seekers Create CIC and renowned blind artist Clarke Reynolds.
1. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Guests at Spinnaker Tower Picture: Habibur Rahman
Dozens of visitors celebrating World Braille Day at Spinnaker Tower
Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Maya 14,
Zaynab 8, Ruqayya 10 and Mahdi 4 doodling some artwork Picture: Habibur Rahman
Young visitors creating art, Maya 14, Zaynab 8, Ruqayya 10 and Mahdi 4
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Some of the Braille installations Picture: Habibur Rahman
One of the 'Braille on the Rail' installations on show
Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Fatima Bandali, Lynne Harvey , Prem Thatcher and Lucky Haque Picture: Habibur Rahman
Fatima Bandali, Lynne Harvey , Prem Thatcher and Lucky Haque
Photo: Habibur Rahman