World Braille Day: Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth hosts new art exhibition

DOZENS of visitors flocked to see, touch and feel new art installation at Spinnaker Tower for World Braille Day.

By Habibur Rahman
47 minutes ago

The tower has launched a new touch and feel unique artwork at a one-of-a-kind exhibition in celebration of World Braille Day on Wednesday, January 4. The ‘ Braille Rail’ is a tactile mural created by pupils from Park Community School, Leigh Park and Riders School in Havant with Seekers Create CIC and renowned blind artist Clarke Reynolds.

1. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Guests at Spinnaker Tower Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dozens of visitors celebrating World Braille Day at Spinnaker Tower

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Maya 14, Zaynab 8, Ruqayya 10 and Mahdi 4 doodling some artwork Picture: Habibur Rahman

Young visitors creating art, Maya 14, Zaynab 8, Ruqayya 10 and Mahdi 4

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Some of the Braille installations Picture: Habibur Rahman

One of the 'Braille on the Rail' installations on show

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. World Braille Day is being celebrated with an exhibition by Clarke Reynolds and Seekers Create at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on Wednesday 4th January 2023 Pictured: Fatima Bandali, Lynne Harvey , Prem Thatcher and Lucky Haque Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fatima Bandali, Lynne Harvey , Prem Thatcher and Lucky Haque

Photo: Habibur Rahman

