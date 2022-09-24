Denver White, 41, has completely refigured his life after having a colourful past and serving time in prison on three occasions for street fighting.

The 41-year-old had found himself in a world of crime when he was a lot younger but has become unrecognisable after he discovered his passion for acting.

He said: ‘I came to a crossroads and knew that I didn’t want to live my life like this and continue on that path.’

Denver White (41) who has overcome his past to land a job as an actor. Picture: Mike Cooter

He began his career as an extra in 2017 and has worked his way up to becoming a professional actor. He said that it is extremely hard to go from an extra to an actor, but that made him more determined to do it.

He has appeared in a number of programmes and films including Will Ferrell's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Victor and World’s Most Evil Killers.

Denver was the arresting officer in Sitting in Limbo, which is the 2020 feature length television drama about the story of the Windrush Scandal.

He said: ‘It was funny to actually see myself in a police uniform.’

Denver White (41) with friend and fellow actor Andy Gatenby (35) who encouraged him to enter the acting profession. Picture: Mike Cooter

Now he wants to put the spotlight on Portsmouth’s talent after securing himself a role in a new television series, which has been filmed in Portsmouth.

Sunray, which is set to have a big release before Christmas, is a three-part action series that shines a light on the uncomfortable reality of trauma from war.

The series has been written by and stars a collective of former Royal Marines Commandos who untangle the complexities of post traumatic stress disorder.

Denver stars in the series and has said that he wants to help put Portsmouth on the map for acting and put a spotlight on the raw talent that people have.

He said: ‘I have always said, it is not about how you start in life, but it is about how you finish.

‘I’ve worked around the clock to get to where I am now and have attended countless workshops.