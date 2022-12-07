The changes will see over £250,000 worth of salary increases across a staff of 150 from January 1, 2023, and it means that every bill they bring in, they will be paid on, which is a significant increase, and it is hoped that it will ease the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis.

Group operations director Brett Stephens said: ‘At a time when the cost of living is its highest ever, we felt it only right to make sure we were paying our staff fairly and reward them for their continued efforts and hard work. But we didn’t stop there. We also removed thresholds from our commission structures, meaning our staff now get paid on every penny they bill, up to a whopping 30 per cent on 360 perm or contract desks.’

Guerson Neto, one of the recruitment consultants, said: ‘Earlier this year, the Board provided a one-off bonus to help us, which I already thought was a great thing to do during these tough times.

‘Now, they’ve announced the pay rise, and I’m over the moon.The new commission scheme is also better in every way for me.’

