Cost of living: How Portsmouth and Cosham shoppers can claim £14 of free groceries thanks to delivery service Snappy Shopper

A grocery delivery service is offering heavily discounted food for shoppers in Portsmouth in an effort to “help with the cost of living crisis.”
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read

Snappy Shopper, which delivers groceries and other household goods from shops to homes, recently expanded its services to two shops in the Portsmouth area. The company launched the deal to encourage people to download its app.

To claim the offer, customers must download the Snappy Shopper app from the Google Play Store or App Store. They can then enter their postcode to see if it is valid, buy at least £15 worth of items and enter the code PORTSMOUTH14 at checkout.

Food from two shops in the Portsmouth area is available in the deal.
A Snappy Shopper spokesperson said the company hopes at least 500 people will benefit from the offer.

The discount does not include delivery fees an is valid until July 31. The two stores in the Portsmouth area are One Stop in Chichester Road, Copnor, and a Nisa Local in Lonsdale Avenue, Cosham.

Read here for other cost of living support.

