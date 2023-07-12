A mother and daughter have teamed up to open a ‘home and gifts’ shop in Southsea – expanding on a business they ran together during lockdown.

Heather Walters-Pierce, who previously sold handmade gifts and interior design creations at Southsea Market under the name ‘Leather Heather’, has set up shop in 2A Albert Road with her mother Pauline Pierce. The pair opened The Interior Port, which sells handmade items like colourful bunting and cushions alongside items selected from other ‘ethical’ businesses, on Saturday, July 8.

Heather, 35, said: “I used to work in an upholsterers and we used to bin a lot of the leather scraps. I decided to take them home and start making things out of them. That was a nice little hobby between me and my mum.

“When lockdown hit, I was working for a restaurant that unfortunately never furloughed us, so I heavily relied on Leather Heather to keep me going.’

Among Heather’s leather products during Covid lockdowns was a rainbow heart, and two pounds from each one sold going towards the NHS. The effort raised almost £1000 for the health service.

The duo feel that their shop will bolster the opportunity for high-street shopping in the area, which has depleted in recent years with the loss of major retailers John Lewis and Debenhams.

Heather added: “Mum and I have always been people who like to go for a walk and a mooch - we like to go and buy a gift or something for ourselves. When we lost those shops, there was a massive gap in the market. I really love home interiors, but I like home interiors that anyone can buy, nothing that is too pretentious. I strongly believe that making your home look nice doesn’t have to be expensive.

“My mum and I have always had a really amazing relationship. We’ve never stood screaming and shouting at each other. My mum is a wonderful, open-minded woman.”

She also expressed how helpful it is to have two perspectives from different generations when it comes to selecting products.

The Interior Port stocks products from Sass and Belle, Gisela Graham, and Bloomingville. Heather and Pauline take turns on the shop floor while the other person makes bespoke items in the back room.

