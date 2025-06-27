Could Southampton miss the boat on mega cruise ships of the future?

New research suggests cruise ships may one day rival Glastonbury crowds, but will the UK’s biggest cruise port be ready?

As the UK gaze turns to another blockbuster Glastonbury weekend, new data reveals future cruise ships could match the size of festival crowds - sparking concerns that only a select few ‘superports’ worldwide will be able to accommodate them.

According to analysis by Avanti Travel Insurance, cruise ships by 2075 could theoretically carry up to 34,860 passengers - equivalent to the crowd at Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage. But this projected growth raises questions for UK ports like Southampton, currently the nation’s busiest cruise terminal.

While Southampton remains a key player in global cruise travel, experts warn that even it may fall short of the infrastructure needed to host future mega-vessels unless major upgrades are made.

“Port infrastructure, safety protocols, and environmental considerations make vessels of that scale highly unlikely to be widespread,” said Mark Barton, cruise industry expert. “Only a few global superports - Miami, Barcelona, Shanghai, Dubai - might be able to accommodate such ships. Whether Southampton will be among them depends on long-term investment and strategic planning.”

Avanti’s data shows that if cruise ship size continues to grow at its historical rate, the internal volume of vessels could more than double the size of Wembley Stadium - reaching a staggering 902,000 Gross Tonnage (GT).

However, Barton points out that the industry is evolving in more ways than just size. “What we’re actually seeing is a pivot toward specialisation,” he explains. “From Disney-themed ships to potential Formula 1 and football vessels, cruise lines are tapping into more niche markets, especially as younger generations seek experience-first, entertainment-driven holidays.”

With Millennials and Gen Z now making up over a third of global cruise passengers, the industry is adapting fast - and not all of it points to bigger ships. Smaller, specialist vessels offering unique experiences, such as Amazon river cruises or Iceland expeditions, are gaining traction too.

Illustration of the potential scale of future vessels

Southampton, with its long-standing maritime legacy, may still have an advantage, but the race is on to stay competitive. As Barton notes: “The real question isn’t just how big ships will get. It’s whether ports like Southampton will evolve fast enough to welcome them.”