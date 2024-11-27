Countdown as new B&M store in Portsmouth city centre is due to open this weekend

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 21:52 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 21:53 BST

The countdown is on until Portsmouth welcomes a new B&M store into the city centre.
Chris Moorhouse

The retailer is opening its doors on Saturday (November 30) and has been spending this week putting the finishing touches to the store which is opening in the Arundel Street unit which was previously occupied by Wilko.

It sells household goods, food, drink, cleaning products and other household items - including toys.

The popular discount shop has hundreds of stores across the UK including sites in Ocean Retail Park on Burrfields Road, as well as others in Farlington, Havant, Fareham and Titchfield.

