Think Wow co-founders Rebecca and Daniel Brown

After growing their customer experience firm, Think Wow, throughout lockdown, co-founders Rebecca and Daniel Brown are launching their own co-working and business support space.

The Think Wow Growth Hub will house up-and-coming businesses in their early stages, who will be able to use the hub as an office space, while also gaining support and guidance from the other business owners using it.

The hub, which is based at Stansted Park, aims to be different to the standard co-working space, with the pair hoping to create a business community to support the growth of young enterprises.

Rebecca said: ‘We want to create a community of ambitious business owners, who are in their first year or two and have their sights set on big growth. We’re looking to house eight of the region’s best experts in their fields, such as accounting and marketing professionals and want to encourage them to support and bounce off each other to help one another thrive.’

The pair will be offering businesses different tiers of packages, based on their needs.

The businesses based at the hub will receive a host of benefits, including discounts to businesses up and down the country through My VIP Card – an initiative Daniel and Rebecca wanted to include to further help local independent businesses.

As well as offering perks that benefit the businesses financially and professionally, the pair want to look after the business owners’ mental and emotional wellbeing.

Daniel said: ‘We chose the location because it isn’t your usual grey office block in the middle of a city centre with not much to inspire you. Instead, we’re surrounded by nature, with so many beautiful walking routes for people to enjoy some fresh air whenever they need to.

‘With anxiety levels at an all-time high, it’s important to take some time out for you and that’s one thing we definitely want to promote.

‘You can’t be financially comfortable without being emotionally comfortable, so it’s important to look after both sides.’

They will also be offering perks such as in-office Pilates, wellbeing check-ins and chocolates from local chocolatier, Montezuma’s.

Rebecca said: ‘We started our business just before lockdown and we survived the pandemic and grew our business by collaborating with and leaning on other business owners, as well as keeping a firm eye on our own mental wellbeing, but we know how hard it can be to run your own business and we’re keen to help others to be in the best position to look after themselves and their business. We know what it takes, and key ingredients are support from others, both professionally and emotionally, so we want to provide that to others.’