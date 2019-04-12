Couple who failed to raffle off £3m Hampshire mansion have put it back on the market

A couple who failed to raffle off their Hampshire mansion in a lottery have put the house back on the market for £2.5m.

Avon Place owners Mark and Sharon Beresford, decided to put the house - designed by Huf Haus and located near Ringwood - up for raffle last year after successive sales fell through principally due to stamp duty rates.

Tickets were put on sale at £25 each with the couple having to sell 120,000 to reach the house’s value.

But after failing to sell enough tickets by the deadline, the couple were forced to scrap the draw.

Instead a lucky winner was given a first prize of £110,000 – but the couple were criticised for not giving away the house, which had been valued at £3 million.

Now the property has been put back on the market with Hamptons International for a reduced price of £2.5 million.

The listing on the website says: ‘An exceptionally bright and airy family house, built for the current owners by the award winning German company Huf Haus, and finished to a very high standard.

‘The design focuses on flowing open plan spaces and an extensive use of glass to maximise light to all areas and to take full advantage of its elevated position with far reaching views over the River Avon and Avon Valley.’

The house has a reception hall, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five main reception rooms.

Buyers can also enjoy the games room, a cinema and a landscaped garden.

The couple bought the plot in 2000 and decided to use German company Huf Haus that manufactures prefabricated houses to create their new home.

Running costs of the property are estimated at £700 a month and includes rates, electricity, gas, water, sewerage, and annual servicing.