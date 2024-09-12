The Square Yard opened in Warwick Lane, Wickham on Friday, September 6 and has proven popular with the local community already. The women met when running their own individual stalls at craft fairs and came up with the idea to band together and open a shop to sell their items together.
Helen Field, of Fresh from The Field, has been pleased with how the first few days have gone. She said: “We have had lot of interest and had quite a few people coming in. Everybody that comes in likes the idea which is good.”
With lots of coffee shops in the local area, the friends felt that there was a gap in the market for a gift shop, especially one that sells local goods and supports small businesses. While the The Square Yard stocks the owners goods it is also open to other local crafters.
Helen said: “We also put it out to other crafters that have been part of the markets. We want to ensure that we have a diverse product range and make sure that we have a good mix of everything.”
The shop stocks a range of products including soap, candles, jams and preserves, honey, bath bombs, shower gel, jewellery, bags, and more. It is something that local community has welcomed.
Helen added: “Thank you to everyone for your support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.