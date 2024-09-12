Craft shop The Square Yard opens in Wickham as local crafters band together to sell their handmade goods

A group of crafters have banded together to open a new store in Wickham selling their own handmade goods.

The Square Yard opened in Warwick Lane, Wickham on Friday, September 6 and has proven popular with the local community already. The women met when running their own individual stalls at craft fairs and came up with the idea to band together and open a shop to sell their items together.

Helen Field, of Fresh from The Field, has been pleased with how the first few days have gone. She said: “We have had lot of interest and had quite a few people coming in. Everybody that comes in likes the idea which is good.”

With lots of coffee shops in the local area, the friends felt that there was a gap in the market for a gift shop, especially one that sells local goods and supports small businesses. While the The Square Yard stocks the owners goods it is also open to other local crafters.

Helen said: “We also put it out to other crafters that have been part of the markets. We want to ensure that we have a diverse product range and make sure that we have a good mix of everything.”

The shop stocks a range of products including soap, candles, jams and preserves, honey, bath bombs, shower gel, jewellery, bags, and more. It is something that local community has welcomed.

Helen added: “Thank you to everyone for your support.”

The Square Yard has opened in Warwick Lane in Wickham. It has been opened by four crafters that met at craft fayres and decided to opened a shop selling their own good. (L-R) Sheena Boulton, Helen Field, May Mercer, Sally Blandford and Jenny Miles.

The shop sells a number of excellent handmade items.

From honey, soap and candles, to bath bombs, shower gel and bags, there are a number of great gifts on offer.

As well as selling their own goods they also stock items from other crafters in the area.

