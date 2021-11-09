(L-R) Peter Kittermaster from Innovative Physics with sponsor Dr Chris Worrall from University of Portsmouth. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Innovative Physics was named Data Science/AI Innovation of the Year at the awards, which were organised by The News and took place at the Village Hotel Portsmouth on Thursday.

Innovative Physics specialises in evolving technologies including sensor technology, artificial intelligence and pattern recognition working principally in the nuclear, homeland security and medical sectors.

Based in Shanklin, the small but rapidly-growing business has set itself apart in the market due to its unique approaches to solving complex science and engineering obstacles.

Among its success stories, it has developed bespoke, cutting-edge AI technology to detect, identify and grade radioactive material which has been used in a number of international markets, including the site of one of the most significant environmental catastrophes - the accident at the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The judges, including Dr Chris Worrall from category sponsor the University of Portsmouth, said that it was a really interesting, innovative international business and they were surprised by its work.

Dr Worrall said: ‘Its endeavours help others raise their game. It is a local business making an international impact.’

Collecting teh award on the night was Peter Kittermaster from the company.