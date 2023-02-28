The tree fell through the wall of Park Wood Lodge care home in London Road, Waterlooville where it once stood and demolished a small section of garden wall.

Jason Eaton, the landlord of the next-door Woodpecker pub, recalled the moment it fell with such force that he thought there had been a car crash.

It fell at around 6pm on Monday, February 27 and narrowly missed two joggers according Jason. Police were called to the scene to assess the damage.

The remains of the fallen tree outside Park Wood Lodge care home on London Road, Waterlooville, on Tuesday, February 28. Picture: Sarah Standing

Jason said: ‘The road is all clear and they took the main stump of the tree away last night. They’ve left the cut-up bits of tree at either side of the road at the moment.’

What caused the tree to collapse remains unknown.

Jason added: ‘There’s not been any kind of obvious signs - we’ve just got to wait and see on that one. The wall next door got hit by the tree but that was it - no other damage.’

Speaking hours after the incident, Jason said: ‘Luckily no-one was hurt but there were two runners running past and if they were a minute later they would have been hit. There’s no sign of a reason why it has collapsed. I thought it was a car crash to be honest. I went out and did a little run around to make sure there was no-one there, and no-one was hurt - or if any cars had been crushed.’

Hampshire County Council has been approached for comment.

