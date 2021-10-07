Deadline nears for first Innovation Awards to be held in Portsmouth - get your entry in today

Peter Hooley, from sponsor University of Portsmouth, and editor of The News Mark Waldron, at a recent lunch to honour Business Excellence Awards Picture: Habibur Rahman

Applications for the inaugural awards, which seek to honour the best innovation, innovators and innovative ideas in the Portsmouth area, close at midnight tonight.

Scores of entries have already been received across the 10 categories.

The event has been organised by The News and its parent company JPIMedia, in association with Portsmouth City Council, and with the backing of nine key sponsors.

It will culminate in an exciting event at the Village Hotel Portsmouth on November 4 where attendees will see demonstrations of the best innovations in our area, before enjoying a buffet dinner, listening to inspirational speeches and finding out who has earned the honours.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said he was delighted to see such a great response to the event, with all categories sponsored and plenty of applications already in the bag for the judges to deliberate over.

He said: ‘I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has already got behind this idea. This is our first time holding such an event and despite the struggle of trying to organise an in-person event during a pandemic, our team have managed to plan an exciting showcase of the city.

‘I have been blown away by some of the applications already and I am looking forward to sitting down with the other judges from The News, Portsmouth City Council and BAE Systems to go decide who should take the top spots.

‘Innovation is at the heart of our city – and I hope this event is just the start of us shining a well-deserved spotlight on some of the incredible work going on right here right now.’

Tickets to the event have gone on sale, and are just £35.

Organiser Linda Pritchard said the tickets have been popular and she urged anyone who is thinking of booking to act quickly.

She said: ‘The appetite for this event is clearly there as demand has been high, I can’t wait to be able to celebrate at the Village Hotel, which is a fantastic venue.’

To book go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-innovation-awards-2021-tickets-182794361857

The inaugural Innovation Awards will take place on November 4 at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event, organised by JPIMedia and The News, has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of headline sponsor BAE Systems, as well as the University of Portsmouth, Azets, Maritime UK Solent, Startup Disruptors, The Portsmouth Grammar School, Apollo Motor Group, Portsmouth Water and GetSet Solent.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, for more email [email protected]

:: For details on how to enter, or to register for event updates, go to portsmouthinnovation.co.uk.