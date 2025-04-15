Delta Smoke Control Celebrates 30 Years of Pioneering Life-Safety Solutions and Announces Expansion with Delta Louvre Systems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth, UK. Delta Smoke Control, one the UK’s leading providers of life-saving smoke ventilation systems, marks its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating three decades of innovation in critical building safety. Founded in 1995 as Delta Ventilation, the company has always specialised in smoke control and natural ventilation systems—designing solutions that protect lives by managing airflow during emergencies and daily operations.

A Legacy of Life-Safety Innovation from Day One

Unlike general ventilation providers, Delta was established with a clear mission: to engineer systems that save lives during fires while optimising natural airflow in buildings. For 30 years, Delta has been the contractor’s contractor—the behind-the-scenes expert architects, builders, and facility managers rely on to meet stringent safety standards.

In 2023, the company rebranded its core operations to Delta Smoke Control to underscore its specialisation. The strapline “Saving Lives Since 1995” now accompanies the logo, a testament to its unwavering focus.

The Delta Smoke Control team celebrate 30 years in business.

“Our work has always been about more than airflow—it’s about escape routes, containment, and giving people time to survive,” says Steven Mortimer, Managing Director. “The name change clarified what we’ve always done: design systems that make buildings safer.”

Strategic Growth: Strengthening Core Expertise

Delta’s commitment to excellence led to the 2023 acquisition of Allcorn Engineering, a smoke control maintenance and servicing specialist. Integrated under the Delta Smoke Control brand, this addition ensured end-to-end reliability for clients.

Now, Delta celebrates its 30th year by introducing Delta Louvre Systems—a new division under the Delta Ventilation Group umbrella. While louvres for architectural screening represent a new application, they share Delta’s DNA of precision engineering and airflow management.

“Louvres extend our expertise in controlled ventilation, but smoke control remains our heartbeat—that won’t change. We’re proud of our history, but focussed on delivering for our customers now and in the future,” says Mortimer. “Because when smoke control fails, lives are at stake. That’s why we’ll never stop advancing.”