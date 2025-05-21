Dignity Funerals Supports The Rowans Hospice with VE Day Fundraiser Donation

On Tuesday, representatives from Dignity Funerals visited The Rowans Hospice to present a cheque for £200, raised during their VE Day fundraising weekend earlier this month. The events were held to commemorate Victory in Europe Day while supporting the vital work of the hospice including a mini market, a Gosport street party and St Marys Church in Fratton's annual summer Fayre.

The donation reflects the ongoing commitment of Dignity Funerals to give back to the community and support local healthcare services. Staff at The Rowans Hospice expressed their gratitude for the generous contribution, which will help continue providing compassionate care to patients and their families.

Following their successful VE Day fundraising weekend for The Rowans Hospice, the team at Dignity Funerals is keeping the momentum going with a series of exciting fundraising activities. Upcoming Fundraisers Include:

Abseil Challenge – On Sunday,10th August, the brave team members will be abseiling down the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

Great South Run – On Sunday,19th October, the team will lace up their running shoes to take on the Great South Run, a 10-mile challenge through the heart of Portsmouth.

Charity Raffle – Taking place on Thursday, 27th June , with tickets available at all Dignity funeral homes for just £5 per strip. Just some of the donated prizes include:

– Taking place on , with tickets available at all Dignity funeral homes for just £5 per strip. Just some of the donated prizes include: 2 VIP Weekend Tickets to the Gosport Waterfront Festival

to the Family Photo shoot - Blitz Photography

- Horse and Carriage Rides with Madgewick Carriage Masters

Free Dance classes – Ashley School Of Dance

Vouchers for Go Kart racing

And many more fantastic prizes.

Helen Lamonby, stand-in Business Leader for Dignity Funerals, shared:

The Dignity Team at Selsey Avenue, Gosport VE Day Street party with the Mayor and Mayoress.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the local businesses that have donated such wonderful prizes in aid of The Rowans Hospice. Your support will help us raise vital funds for this deserving charity. If any other local businesses would like to donate a raffle prize, please do get in touch with one of our local funeral homes”.

If you would like to purchase raffle tickets at £5.00 per strip or donate a prize, Dignity Funeral Directors branches are located at Solent Funeral Services, Lee On Solent & Stoke Road Gosport, A G Stapleford & Sons, Portsmouth, W Wraight & Sons Emsworth or Carrells Funeral Service in Havant.

All proceeds will go directly to supporting the compassionate care provided by The Rowans Hospice.