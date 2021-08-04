Voi staff members parked on double yellow lines in Festing Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, on July 31, 2021

The workers were spotted on Saturday at the junction of Festing Road and Highland Road in Southsea, while tending to the transport devices’ docking station.

The vehicle being driven by the two workers straddled the pavement and double yellow lines northbound in Festing Road.

It comes as the firm, commissioned by Portsmouth City Council, has launched safety campaign called Ride Smart, Park Safe.

The trial launched in March and has seen people whizzing along on the 15mph-restricted two-wheeled scooters in the city.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport at the council, said Voi operatives ‘should know better’.

She said: ‘I’m disappointed with Voi parked on double yellow lines, in the same way I’m disappointed when it happens with Portsmouth City Council vehicles – and it’s wrong.

‘I’ll make a complaint and the people responsible will get told off and given a warning.’

Privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on public land, including on pavements and roads, with only Voi scooters allowed on the roads.

Dad Andy Martin has warned of the dangers of e-scooters after his son Jack, 18, was involved in a crash with a rider, who was not wearing a helmet, on Portsdown Hill on the trial’s launch day.

The road has since been removed from use in the trial.

Andy, 53, said parking on double yellow lines was a sign of workers being ‘too lazy’.

He said: ‘If they’ve got a van they won’t think about walking down the road and parking up – it’s too lazy.

‘They will just park and obstruct, do what they’ve got to do, and go off again.’

A council spokesman said: ‘Any vehicle parked on double yellow lines, or in contravention of parking restrictions, will receive a penalty notice if witnessed by a civil enforcement officer.

‘While contractor vehicles are no exception, temporary loading and unloading on double yellow lines is permitted as long as there are no additional loading restrictions.’

A Voi spokesman said the staff member should have acted ‘more considerately towards other road users’.

The spokesman said: ‘To ensure availability for everyone, we often redistribute our e-scooters to other areas where needed to meet rider demand.

‘On this occasion, our members of staff should have acted more considerately towards other road users and will be reminded of our high operational standards to ensure this situation is avoided in the future.’

