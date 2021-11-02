We Create market, former Debenhams site, Palmerston Rd, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120920-06)

The We Create market, which previously opened in the former Debenhams store in Southsea last year, will run from the closed Sainsbury’s shop in Commercial Road for three nights this month.

It comes as part of the free We Shine Portsmouth event over November 18 to 20 that will include painted murals, large-scale light installations from nationally recognised artists and dance performances displayed across the city, as well as a lantern parade.

From left, Megan Jeffries, Sarah Beasley and Joe Knight. We Create market, former Debenhams site, Palmerston Rd, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120920-03)

A spokesman from Portsmouth Creates, the arts group behind We Shine and We Create, said: ‘We can’t wait for We Shine Portsmouth. Our mission is to bring community and culture together in the city so this cultural event will be the perfect way to showcase Portsmouth in a whole new light! We’re working with a fantastic host of people including Arts Council England, The University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the team behind Victorious Festival to create the event and we really hope it becomes an annual event for the people of Portsmouth and beyond to enjoy.’

As before the We Create market will offer a space for local makers, artists, designers and creators to sell their goods.

The team behind the Underground Skatepark Project have loaned the space to We Create Markets ahead of their community regeneration project of converting the building into an indoor skatepark.

We Create market, former Debenhams site, Palmerston Rd, Southsea in 2020. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120920-04)

It will be open for late-night shopping from 5 to 9pm on the Thursday and Friday and from midday to 9pm on the Saturday, giving people plenty of time to shop local before Christmas.

We Shine Portsmouth is supported by Arts Council England thanks to National Lottery investment. Phil Gibby, Arts Council England’s southwest area director, added: ‘Arts Council are thrilled to support We Shine Portsmouth through our National Lottery Project Grants funding programme.

‘The exciting event will offer new opportunities for local creatives and bring fantastic cultural experiences to community venues and public spaces across the city this November.’If you would like to apply to trade at the market visit wecreatemarket.co.uk.And visit weshineportsmouth.co.uk to see the full festival schedule.

