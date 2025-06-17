Dylan Daly and Anna-Rose Mordawska opened DNA Vintage in Gosport High Street last week and have been taken aback by the response from local shoppers. The store sells a range of fashion items from a number of different era but with a focus on 90s and noughties.

With 90s clothes coming ack into fashion, the shop has attracted shoppers of all ages. Dylan said: “The first week went really well, a lot of people are super happy with the shop. We're actually surprised of how many young people are interested in the shop as well. It's better than what we ever could have imagined.”

Fashion is something that Dylan and Anna-Rose have always been passionate about, visiting vintage shops in Brighton and London to find unique items. Having sold clothes online, they decided to take the leap and open up a physical shop.

Anna-Rose said: “We were selling clothes online and we were kind of just doing it here and there and we really enjoyed it and we've always loved fashion. Then we just thought why not just take a risk and do it ourselves.”

They did have some doubts as to whether the shop would work in Gosport but the early indications suggest this is something that the area was crying out for.

Anna-Rose said: “We weren't sure if it was something the Gosport would actually want but after opening it we've realised that people actually love it. We've got loads of people who are regulars and we've only been open for a week.

“There's been someone who's come in pretty much every single day. We've got loads of people following us on our social media now and things like that.”

The shop stocks an eclectic mix of clothing from sports clothing to tie-dyes.

Anna-Rose said: “We sell a wide variety of items. At the moment we've got loads of t-shirts like tie-dye, cool graphic t-shirts, pro sports, a lot of American, loads of crazy jackets, vintage Adidas, Nike, 2000s clothing.”

DNA Vintage is open Wednesday to Friday 12pm to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm. More details can be found on the DNA Vintage Facebook page.

