Dobbies Garden Centre in Havant to celebrate Mother's Day with afternoon tea and special gift
Dobbies is celebrating Mother's Day by offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an indulgent Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea experience and a special flower gift on March 9 and March 10 in its Havant store.
Families have the chance to show their affection with an Afternoon Tea filled with three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.
From freshly-made sandwiches to a tempting cheese and tomato quiche, along with a rich chocolate and salted caramel profiteroles, Dobbies’ Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea offering in the Havant store will leave mums of all ages feeling appreciated. For those seeking a classic experience, Dobbies’ Traditional Afternoon Tea is also available, priced at £20.
Sarah Murray, who developed Dobbies’ Mother’s Day offering, is excited to welcome families along to celebrate the occasion.
She said: “Mother's Day is a wonderful time to show gratitude and love to the amazing women in our lives. We're thrilled to offer this dedicated Afternoon Tea experience at our Havant store, with the added bonus of the special miniature rose for mum to take home. We can't wait to see the smiles on everyone's faces as they spend quality time together, while tucking into some tasty treats.”
Make mum’s experience one to last with a selfie in a specially designed Mother’s Day themed area of the Havant store. Mums will also be gifted a beautiful miniature indoor rose, worth £10, to take home.