Dog activity day at Whiteley Shopping Centre to mark its tenth anniversary

The dog-friendly shopping centre, which has welcomed shoppers’ furry friends throughout the last decade, will be inviting customers to strut their mutts on a free agility course on May 27, as well as enter several competitions including ‘Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Trick Master’.

The agility course will run between 11am and 4pm and will be located outside Cineworld, with the competition winners crowned atop a podium at the end of the day.

After working up an appetite, dogs can enjoy a dog-friendly ice cream and visitors can have their pooch painted by dog caricaturists Sam & Soozi in return for a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

A dog agility course will be on offer at Whiteley

The event forms part of Whiteley’s 10th anniversary celebrations which includes a series of summer sessions with family-friendly shows and activities, live music and performances from local acts throughout July and August.

Mia Gordon, centre director, said: “It’s been a pleasure to welcome the local community to our centre over the last 10 years and we’re proud that we’ve always welcomed pooches too – we can’t wait to celebrate our big birthday together with visitors and their furry friends.

“This is just the beginning of our summer of celebrations and we’re so excited for what’s to come!”

For more information on the event to celebrate the shopping centre’s anniversary visit www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk/event/strutt-your-mutt. For a full list of Whiteley’s dog-friendly retailers, visit www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk/dog-friendly.