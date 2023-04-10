The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your dog.
Sometimes it can be stressful trying to figure out if you can take your furry companion out with you when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.
Here are 13 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that are dog friendly:
1. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in the holiday makers as well as being loved by locals. Sat directly on the beach there is not a better way to end your dog walk than with a cup of coffee or a slice of delicious cake. Photo: -
2. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth
The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is in a great location and is only a stones throw from the Spinnaker tower and Gunwharf Quays, making it a perfect stop off point after a long day of shopping or sightseeing. To make things even better, they serve their famous breakfast all day long. Photo: Google Maps
3. Garage Lounge, Southsea
Garage Lounge is a favourite amongst Southsea locals and not only do they serve up delicious food, they also make sure that dog owners feel welcome when they want to stop off. They are known for their breakfast options which include Marmite mushrooms and pistachio and mint waffles - it is definitely the 'go to' spot. Photo: Google Street View
4. Cafe in the Park, Portsmouth,
If you are looking for a calm and relaxing spot in the centre of the city's hustle and bustle, the Cafe in the Park is where you will end up with your pooch. Situated in Victoria Park, the cafe is in a beautiful location and they offer a range of sublime homemade treats. Photo: The Society of St James, Victoria Park in Portsmouth