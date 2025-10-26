Driving business growth at the most dynamic Venturefest South: Festival of Innovation yet!
The hugely successful event, now in its 9th year, is expected to attract hundreds of businesses, investors, and thought leaders from across the South of England, making it a prime networking and collaboration opportunity for those involved in the region’s innovation landscape.
This year’s line-up is packed with innovation, investment, and inspiration — all designed to help businesses connect, collaborate, and grow.
What’s in store:
With over 60 innovative start-up and scaling businesses being showcased, interactive exhibits, as well as expert panels and talks, this year’s Festival of Innovation is essential for anyone looking to be part of the region’s innovation revolution.
The agenda covers a wide range of engaging talks, panel sessions, round table discussions, and interactive 'open mic’ pitching sessions to inspire startups, entrepreneurs, and established businesses that are looking to scale.
Highlights include the following innovation talks:
Navigating the Blue Economy: Innovation, Opportunity & Impact: 10:15 – 11:00
Dive into how ocean innovation is creating new opportunities and driving sustainable growth across the South’s maritime sector.
The Science of Tomorrow: Innovations to Enhance Life: 11:15 – 12:00
Discover the breakthroughs that are improving lives through science, tech and research – from healthcare to environmental impact.
The Impact of Creativity: 12:30 – 13:15
Join a dynamic session exploring how creativity fuels innovation and business growth, featuring a panel of creative leaders and entrepreneurs.
From Microbes to Market: Translating BioInnovation into Impact: 14:00 – 14:45
Uncover how life science innovation is turning research into real-world products and solutions that improve everyday life.
Building a Resilient World through Technology & Innovation: 15:00 – 15:45
Explore how technology and forward-thinking ideas are helping businesses and communities adapt, evolve and thrive in a changing world.
The event also shines a light on innovators, leaders and opportunities in the following key cluster sectors, which have all been identified as being integral to the Hampshire and Solent region’s growth and prosperity ahead of the forthcoming devolution process next year:
- Marine & maritime (the 'Blue Economy') - led by the National Oceanography Centre
- Creative industries & gaming – led by the Southern Creative Catalyst
- Biofilms and life sciences - led by the National Biofilms Innovation Centre
- Defence, security & space – led by the Hampshire Prosperity Partnership & Innovate UK Business Connect
- Sustainability & stand out innovators – led by Carswell Gould
There will also be an Investment Hub, where organisations such as Innovate UK Business Connect and the British Business Bank will be on hand to give new and scaling businesses advice on where they can potentially access funding and support to help accelerate their growth and future success.
Ed Gould, Venturefest South chair, said: “We’re passionate about showcasing the South’s incredible innovation ecosystem and proud to be able to support so many businesses at the Festival of Innovation. Some of the brightest minds in entrepreneurship, technology, and business will be there to highlight the future of innovation, connect with investors, and share practical insights for scaling and success.
“From new startups to established businesses looking to expand, everyone will walk away with fresh ideas and valuable connections. It’s the perfect environment to inspire growth and success.”
Find out more and get tickets at www.venturefestsouth.co.uk.