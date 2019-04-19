Have your say

EASTER weekend is the perfect time to finally get round to doing those DIY jobs that you’ve been putting off doing around the house.

Whether that is fixing something, putting up a shelf or working in the garden with a four day long break you have no excuse not to finally finish those tasks.

But with Good Friday and Easter Monday being bank holidays, you might need to check if stores hours have changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wickes

The home improvement and garden centre chain will be operating extended opening hours overt the bank holiday weekend – giving you extra time to get your DIY supplies.

Wickes stores across the area will be shut on Easter Sunday however.

Here are the Easter opening times for the Wickes Extra in Havant:

Good Friday – 7am to 9pm

Saturday – 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 7am to 9pm

To check your nearest stores opening times use Wickes handy store locator here

B&Q

If you are planning on doing any DIY over the bank holiday then the B&Q in the Pompey Centre is open for most of the weekend.

B&Q stores will be shut on Easter Sunday.

The retailer is offering sale prices over the bank holiday weekend, if you need any extra incentive.

Here is the opening hours for the Pompey Centre B&Q this Easter:

Good Friday – 7am to 8pm

Saturday – 7am to 8pm

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – 7am to 8pm

Click here to check other B&Q stores

B&M

Discount store chain B&M will be open over the Easter weekend, if you want to try and get a bargain while doing DIY.

With the closest store being the one in Farlington, which has a garden centre.

Here is the opening times for over the bank holiday weekend:

Good Friday – 8am to 8pm

Saturday – 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday – Closed

Easter Monday – 8am to 8pm

To check the opening hours for your nearest B&M click here

Argos

For the Easter weekend, Argos is offering 25 per cent off pressure washers – if you want to do a spot of cleaning in the glorious weather.

The retailer has a store in Commercial Road in the centre of the city.

Here are the opening hours for Argos over Easter:

Good Friday – Normal opening hours

Saturday – Normal opening hours

Easter Sunday – closed

Easter Monday – Normal opening hours

Click here to check your local stores opening hours

Halfords

Halfords will be open over the bank holiday weekend – it is the only DIY store that will be open on Easter itself.

Here are the opening times for the Ocean Park store:

Good Friday – 9am to 8pm

Saturday – 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday – 10am to 5pm

Easter Monday – 9am to 6pm

Click here to check other store opening times

