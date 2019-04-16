Have your say

EASTER is just a few days away and will bring chocolate, Sunday roast and bank holidays for many of us.

The extra long weekend will also mean that supermarket opening hours will be different due to the bank holidays.

If you need to pop out to get supplies over Easter, here is what you need to know:

Tesco

Tesco stores will be open as usual on Good Friday, despite it being a bank holiday.

However Tesco Metro, Extra and Superstores will be shut on Easter Sunday but if you need to do a spot of shopping Tesco Express stores will be open.

Tesco stores will be open on Easter Monday but may run reduced hours.

To check specific stores use the store locator here

Sainsbury's

The Sainsbury's stores in our area will be open on Good Friday and will operate with the usual opening hours.

Saisnbury's supermarkets will however be closed on Easter Sunday, although Sainsbury’s local stores will still be open.

To check the specific times for your local store use the store locator here

Asda

Despite it being a bank holiday, the Asda stores in our area will be open on Good Friday - but will close an hour earlier than usual.

On Easter Sunday, Asda stores will be shut.

They will be open on Easter Monday but will operate reduced hours.

To check specific times for your nearest Asda click here

Morrisons

Morrisons will be open as usual on Good Friday and will operate the usual opening hours.

The supermarket's stores will be shut on Easter Sunday and will operate reduced hours on Eatser Monday.

Click here to see specific times for your local store.

Waitrose and Partners

The Waitrose store in Southsea will be open as usual on Good Friday - from 8am to 8pm.

It will be shut on Easter Sunday but will then reopen on Easter Monday with reduced hours of 8am to 5pm.

To check other store opening times click here

Aldi

The budget supermarket has announced the Easter opening hours for its stores in England.

They are:

- Good Friday 19 Apr 8am-8pm

- Saturday 20 Apr 8am-10pm

- Easter Sunday 21 Apr Closed

- Easter Monday 22 Apr 8am-8pm

Click here to check specific opening times for your local store

Lidl

If you are planning on doing any shopping at Lidl over the Easter weekend, the supermarket's stores will be open as usual on Good Friday.

They will be shut on Easter Sunday and will be open on Easter Monday with the reduced hours of 8am to 8pm.

Click here to check specific store times

