Late-night eatery set to open at former site of KFC in Cowplain a year after its closure
An application has been submitted by Mayfair Assets Limited for a premises licence at KFC, 149 London Road, Cowplain in Waterlooville seeking permission to allow the site to be used for the provision of late-night refreshment (indoors and outdoors) from Monday to Sunday until midnight.
KFC closed in May last year and has been empty ever since.
However, now the fresh application proposed to bring it back into use, with Havant Borough Council’s licencing committee set to discuss the licencing application tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23).
Concerns have been raised by local residents about the use of the site again, with previous parking and littler problems among the problems raised. These will be considered by the committee.