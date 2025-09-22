A late-night eatery is set to open at the site of a once popular KFC, a year after the fast food restaurant's closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted by Mayfair Assets Limited for a premises licence at KFC, 149 London Road, Cowplain in Waterlooville seeking permission to allow the site to be used for the provision of late-night refreshment (indoors and outdoors) from Monday to Sunday until midnight.

Former KFC site in Cowplain | The News

KFC closed in May last year and has been empty ever since.

However, now the fresh application proposed to bring it back into use, with Havant Borough Council’s licencing committee set to discuss the licencing application tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23).

Concerns have been raised by local residents about the use of the site again, with previous parking and littler problems among the problems raised. These will be considered by the committee.