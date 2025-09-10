Eddisons expands south of England presence with key appointment

Property consultancy Eddisons has expanded its south of England operation with the appointment of a new director.

Dan Pearce joins the firm from Vail Williams as a director in the valuations team, based in Eddisons’ Basingstoke and Fareham offices.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the real estate industry, Dan brings expertise in providing valuation advice across all asset classes. He specialises in advising financial institutions and both private and public sector clients, primarily for loan security purposes but also for financial reporting, taxation, acquisitions and disposals.

Chris Daniells, regional managing director for Eddisons’ South Coast operation, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Eddisons family at such an exciting time of growth for the business. He is highly respected in the property sector and brings with him a huge amount of valuation and professional experience. We are looking forward to working with Dan, who will help us to maintain our high standards and professional reputation across the country”.

Commenting on his new position, Dan said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Eddisons. The firm provides such wide-ranging expertise across multiple disciplines, and its profile and geographical coverage continue to grow. I look forward to working with clients across the Thames Valley and M3 corridor and supporting Chris and the team on the South Coast”.

Eddisons continues to be one of the UK’s fastest-growing property consultancies. The business has made 10 acquisitions in the last decade and employs more than 450 people across 30 UK offices, including more than 100 people in its valuation team.