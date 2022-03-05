Ray Faulkner, managing director of iRed

iRed has been hailed as the ‘Most Pioneering Sustainability Consultancy’ by the expert panel of judges at the Global Green Business Awards.

In part the global accolade was given because the company saved client Anglian Water @one Alliance £2.2m.

The water firm’s recycling centre in Grantham, Lincolnshire, required expansion to serve a growing population.



iRed was called in to use its drone technology and various sensors to collect information and data on the site.

Its experts were able to give to tell the company that a complete rebuild was unnecessary and instead the site could re-profiled instead.

As well as a projected saving of £2.2m it led to a 90 per cent reduction in C02 emissions.

The project also won the Construction News Award for Sustainable Project of the Year, along with the Green Apple Award for environmental best practice.

Ray Faulkner, managing director of iRed, said: ‘Winning the 2021 Most Pioneering Sustainability Consultancy award is a major achievement for us.

‘The year was difficult for business but our team continued to deliver their expertise in a wide variety of sectors.

‘The project for which we won the award shows the amounts of money we can save clients.

‘On this site we also saved thousands of hours of surveying time and lots of emissions.

‘We have a multidisciplinary team of industry experts who use innovative technologies to identify faults, improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions across a broad range of industries.

‘More sectors are discovering what savings and efficiencies are available through our expertise.’

Jack Bloomfield, marketing manager at iRed, said: ‘As a team, we pride ourselves on using the latest techniques and practices known to industry.

‘So winning this award is an amazing achievement for us and we’re extremely grateful to all of our customers and partners for making this happen.’

Simon Armitt, Integrated Project Leader Anglian Water @One Alliance, said: ‘For us this is a massive achievement – it’s been an absolute pleasure working with iRed, and we’re now exploring further opportunities to utilise multispectral and thermal analysis going forward.’

