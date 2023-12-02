Emsworth High Street to welcome The Naked Pantry eco shop as former newsagents is transformed
Bradley and Kharran Piper will open the doors to Naked Pantry – in High Street, Emsworth - in February next year after renovating The Newsagent premises which was leased in May.
The couple, who owned The Newsagent from 1997 to 2007, were ‘saddened’ at the loss of the high street business and the idea arose to refit the shop into a planet-friendly refillery.
Kharran said: “When Christine and Pete gave us notice on the shop lease in May, we were saddened at the loss of The Newsagent from the High Street. We had some enquiries from people wanting to take over the shop but unfortunately none of them were for a retail outlet.
“This led us to think, 'what could we do’ that would be an asset to the High Street and also have a positive impact on our planet. After a lot of research we came up with the idea of an Organic Refillery and Eco Lifestyle store and ‘Naked Pantry' was born.”
The Naked Pantry will offer refill and eco-lifestyle products, selling pantry staples like pasta, cereals, baking supplies, and spices. Oils and vinegars, nuts and treats, handmade luxury chocolates, cleaning products and eco-friendly gifts will also be on sale.
Customers are invited to bring in their own jars to refill with goods in store, which can also be purchased from the shop to minimise waste and single-use plastic.
Kharran added: “We look forward to welcoming customers old and new and hope the Naked Pantry will be a welcome addition to The Square. We feel we will offer goods that complement the other great shops in Emsworth such as the butchers, fishmongers and the fruit and veg shop.”
The Naked Pantry will be located at 41 High Street, The Square at Emsworth following completion of the venue’s extensive refit. It will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.