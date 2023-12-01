A popular Fareham pub, known for its array of live entertainment, has reopened under new management.

As previously reported, The Fareham – in Trinity Street, Fareham – suddenly shut in October due to financial struggles, with its landlords announcing on social media that rising business costs had left them with no other choice.

NOW READ: The Fareham Pub announces shock closure as landlords reveal cost of living pressures

The venue has been taken on by Fareham local Bear Whittingham, who has been the landlady of The Swallow Inn in Havant for two years and has 20 years of industry experience.

The official relaunch will take place this evening (Friday, December 1) with special offers for customers.

Bear, 43, told The News that she enjoyed visiting The Fareham as a child and that she is excited to return the tavern to its former glory. She added that she has been able to transform The Swallow into a “thriving” enterprise and hopes to do the same at The Fareham.

Here are 8 pictures of the pub on opening day:

The Fareham Pub in Trinity Street, Fareham, reopened on Friday, December 1, 2023. Pictured is: (middle) Landlady Bear Whittingham with her sister (left) Suzanne Whittingham and daughter-in-law (right) Kasey Beaven.

