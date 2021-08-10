Energy store employees at Utilita in Gosport take part in keepie uppie challenge for charity MIND

Utilita Energy Hub workers took part in a keepie uppie challenge to raise valuable funds for charity Mind.

Robert Tait, manager of the Utilita Energy Hub in Gosport, said: ‘We’ve all thoroughly enjoyed watching the Olympics this summer and have been inspired to create our own Olympics inspired event called the ‘Hub Olympics’ to donate valuable funds to mental health charity, Mind.

‘The Hub Olympics sees Utilita’s network of energy hubs battle it out in a series of Olympics inspired events, from javelin, golf and football with the keepie uppie challenge.

Robert Tait, manager of the Utilita Energy Hub in Gosport

‘We’ve captured our effo rts on video which have been judged by a panel at Utilita who awarded gold, silver and bronze with funds up to £250 going to Mind.

‘It’s great to be involved in something like this and to donate money to such a worthwhile cause.’