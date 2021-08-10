Energy store employees at Utilita in Gosport take part in keepie uppie challenge for charity MIND
STAFF at an energy hub shop in Gosport’s High Street took part in a series of Olympic inspired challenges for a good cause.
Utilita Energy Hub workers took part in a keepie uppie challenge to raise valuable funds for charity Mind.
Robert Tait, manager of the Utilita Energy Hub in Gosport, said: ‘We’ve all thoroughly enjoyed watching the Olympics this summer and have been inspired to create our own Olympics inspired event called the ‘Hub Olympics’ to donate valuable funds to mental health charity, Mind.
‘The Hub Olympics sees Utilita’s network of energy hubs battle it out in a series of Olympics inspired events, from javelin, golf and football with the keepie uppie challenge.
‘We’ve captured our effo rts on video which have been judged by a panel at Utilita who awarded gold, silver and bronze with funds up to £250 going to Mind.
‘It’s great to be involved in something like this and to donate money to such a worthwhile cause.’
Hubs in Edinburgh, Sheffield, Blackburn, Leicester, West Bromwich, Derby, Southampton and the Isle of Wight also took part. Other challenges aside from football, include d javelin and golf.