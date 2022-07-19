HeadStart Business will see Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust partner with housing association Abri Housing to administer bursaries of up to £2,000, which can be spent on equipment, marketing,and other business costs.

The initiative will be open to 18-25-year-olds, and applicants will also have access to the University of Winchester’s world-class business support scheme, Help to Grow.

Tom Morgan, the trust’s assistant headteacher, says the cash incentive is just part of a wider package of support which includes mentoring and coaching opportunities.

Tom Morgan, assistant headteacher at the trust.

He added: ‘This is a pathway for young people and a chance for them to realise their aspirations.

‘We are passionate about investing in the peninsular and the local economy.’

The bespoke packages will facilitate and grow new business while empowering the community.

Mr Morgan said: ‘If they need a workspace or clerical support, we have the resources. ‘There’s also a business forum that they would be able to join.’

Applicants will be invited to pitch their concept for a new business and/or Start-Up venture to a panel from the GFM, Beacon Foundation and Abri Housing.

Agreements with each successful applicant will be created so that initial Start-Up funding investment is reinvested back into Gosport once the business generates a successful and agreed turn-over annually.

The bursaries are part of a £20,000 pot and each candidate will be assessed on a range of criteria.

The trust will hold a workshop and introductory session at their community hub on August 26 at 1pm.

Further information including how to apply can be found at gfmat.org.