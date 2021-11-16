Entrepreneurs start business to bring hair and beauty professionals in Portsmouth together

Elle Field, who owns Elle’s Salon, and Hope Mckellar, who owns Makeup by Hope, have launched a business called Success Sisters and are holding a networking exclusively for young entrepreneurs working in the hair, beauty and aesthetics industry.

The business’ first event, a Beauty Brunch will take place on December 5 at Emporium Bar in Southsea and will see people come together to celebrate getting through the last 18 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Mckellar who owns Makeup by Hope, and Elle Field, who owns Elle's Salon

The pair set up the business because they found that being self-employed within the industry can be isolating at times and they found that having someone in a similar position helped them get through the lockdowns.

They wanted to offer the same support to others, so are hoping that Success Sisters will become a warm and welcoming community to people like them.

Elle said: ‘The last 18 months have been really hard for people in our industry as we were constantly being closed and unable to work. Our jobs are our passion so it’s really difficult when you are forced to stop doing what you love.

SEE ALSO: Fareham shop owner from 157 Store finally takes advice from Mary Portas and it pays off

‘I found that having people around me that were in the same boat helped through that time and it definitely brought us closer, so now Hope and I want to offer that out to other people who need it.’

The 24-year-old set up her salon in Havant in 2019 but was forced to close during the three lockdowns.

Makeup artist Hope, who set up her business in 2018 was also unable to work during the lockdowns.

She said: ‘Makeup is just a side hustle for me, but it was a hobby that I really enjoyed doing and meant I got to meet some really lovely people. So to have my hobby taken away during lockdown was upsetting.

‘Elle and I were, and still are, lucky to have each other for moral support when we need it, but not everyone has that support network, so that’s what we’re hoping to become!’

The event will include a breakfast-themed charcuterie board by Southsea-based company Grazed, mini cheesecakes by Havant-based The Cheesecake Vault as well as sweets and goodies to take away.

There will be interactive activities to break the ice and bring the guests closer together and get to know each other’s businesses more.