Chichester District Council and its partners, including The News’s sister papers in the Observer Series, and V2 Radio, have joined forces to support local businesses by launching its Countdown to Christmas campaign.

Building on the success of last year's campaign, the council has produced personalised illustrated gift tags and recycled wrapping paper for the city and each of the towns to help promote the unique Christmas gifts and experiences the district has to offer. It is also offering free parking.

Councillor Tony Dignum, the councillor in charge of growth, place and regeneration. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration, said: ‘Our local businesses and attractions have had an incredibly challenging couple of years and they really need everybody's support. By using local businesses and visiting local attractions, you can make a huge difference, and so our campaign is all about urging people to support local this Christmas.

‘All of our fantastic High Streets in Chichester, East Wittering, Midhurst, Petworth, and Selsey are looking forward to welcoming you.

‘Many businesses offer a range of unique and beautiful gifts, including locally sourced products that you can't find anywhere else. They have everything you need to make Christmas special.

‘To celebrate our local High Streets and what they have to offer, local businesses are being provided with special Christmas gift tags and recycled Christmas paper promoting their area — Chichester, East Wittering, Midhurst, Petworth or Selsey — that they can give to their customers.

‘If you're a local business, you can also request a marketing pack, with social media assets and other tools to promote your business as part of the campaign.’

