Esquires opens new cafe in Southsea on Portsmouth's Palmerston Road
Southsea has welcomed a new cafe as an expanding high street chain has opened at a large site on Palmerston Road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Esquires Southsea, at 18-20 Palmerston Road, is a cafe specialising in organic coffee and a variety of fresh food. It opens from 7 am–5.30 pm every day except Sunday, when it closes at 4.30pm.
According to the Esquires Coffee website, the brand was started in 1993 in British Columbia but has now gone global, a proccess which was accelerated when it was acquired by Cooks Coffee Company in 2013.
There are currently more than 50 Esquires franchised cafes across the UK, with more than a dozen more set to open soon.