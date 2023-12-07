Southsea has welcomed a new cafe as an expanding high street chain has opened at a large site on Palmerston Road.

Esquires Southsea, at 18-20 Palmerston Road, is a cafe specialising in organic coffee and a variety of fresh food. It opens from 7 am–5.30 pm every day except Sunday, when it closes at 4.30pm.

According to the Esquires Coffee website, the brand was started in 1993 in British Columbia but has now gone global, a proccess which was accelerated when it was acquired by Cooks Coffee Company in 2013.

