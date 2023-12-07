News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Esquires opens new cafe in Southsea on Portsmouth's Palmerston Road

Southsea has welcomed a new cafe as an expanding high street chain has opened at a large site on Palmerston Road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Esquires Southsea, at 18-20 Palmerston Road, is a cafe specialising in organic coffee and a variety of fresh food. It opens from 7 am–5.30 pm every day except Sunday, when it closes at 4.30pm.

NOW READ: The Hideaway Cafe in Southsea opens doors

According to the Esquires Coffee website, the brand was started in 1993 in British Columbia but has now gone global, a proccess which was accelerated when it was acquired by Cooks Coffee Company in 2013.

There are currently more than 50 Esquires franchised cafes across the UK, with more than a dozen more set to open soon.

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea