A brand new cafe in Southsea has gone down a treat with locals because it is a community venue that welcomes dogs in particular.

The cafe is owned by Chloe Wheeler and her family who all have involvement in the business venture which offers a breakfast and lunch menu as well as puppuccino’s for dogs.

The business has high hopes for the future and Chloe is hoping to offer a grooming salon and a photography studio at the venue.

Chloe Wheeler, owner of The Hideaway Cafe, said: “We are focusing on catering for humans, kids but also, in particular dogs so we will end up having a dog grooming salon, a photography studio as well and then people can sit and have a coffee, they can have their dog groomed and they can always go into the photography studio as welll for a little photoshoot.

"I have another little dog business where I make natural handmade treats, I’ve got a harness selection so ever since I started doing that, my family and I always thought it would be a good idea to branch out a bit more. We never thought it would actually happen and it has happened so it is just the progression from that really.

"It’s very much a family business so there’s a few of us involved – we are very accessible and we have loads of space so we very warmly welcome pushchairs, wheelchairs, walkers, many many dogs – so we are very open and accessible so do pop by.”

The cafe also offers numerous community events including wine tasting, wreath making and bauble making workshops.

Here are 10 pictures of The Hideaway Cafe:

1 . The Hideaway, Southsea Chloe Wheeler and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Chloe Wheeler of Hideaway Dog Cafe Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . The Hideaway Cafe Chloe Wheeler and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Peter Marshall and Cathy Knight with dogs Betsy, Rosie, Poppy, Spencer, gibbs and Jasper Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . The Hideaway Cafe, Southsea Chloe Wheeler and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - Alfie, from Hilsea enjoying a puppychino Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . The Hideaway Cafe, Southsea Chloe Wheeler and her family have opened a dog friendly cafe in Southsea, offering a host of dog related activities and refreshments for their owners. Pictured - There are plenty of dog treats and equipment for sale Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales