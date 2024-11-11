Evyve Charging Network open six new rapid chargers in Portsmouth

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network Evyve has opened two new ‘Rapid’ charging facilities in Portsmouth, with a third earmarked to open at the end of this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Installations at The Star & Garter (Copnor Rd) and the Coach and Horses (Hilsea) opened last month and another installation at the Good Companion (Southsea) will start development soon.

Each facility consists of two 75kW Rapid chargers, each of which can fully charge a car in 20-40 minutes depending on your battery size. These rapid chargers supplement the on-street chargers in Portsmouth that can take up to 12 hours to fully charge. They are conveniently located close to neighborhoods with little off-street parking, making charging as quick and easy as possible for those residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stations are conveniently located on a key routes in and out of the city. Each location offers Wifi, food and drink, and toilet facilities so drivers can wait in comfort whilst they charge their car.

Rpaid Charger at Star & Garter (Copnor Road)

Each evyve ‘rapid’ charger allows payment via either contactless credit/debit card, the evyve app or via third parties such as Allstar Fuel Cards, Octopus Electroverse and Zap Pay, amongst many others.

evyve is dedicated to helping the UK switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, as part of national efforts to achieve carbon net zero by 2050. evyve’s rapidly growing network is essential for the swift transition of the motor industry, providing vehicle charging which is easy to use, accessible, and reliable for Britain’s growing number of EV drivers.

James Moat, CEO of evyve, said: “We are on a mission to drive sustainable solutions quickly and to improve the UK’s EV infrastructure. Currently a lack of charging infrastructure is often cited as one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the UK. As we install at our 130th Greene King location, we want to spread awareness of our partnership and celebrate the swift progress we are making with the deployment of ‘rapid’ chargers nationwide.”