Ex-Dyson managing director joins Portsmouth-based firm AMufacture as new chairman

A Portsmouth-based company which has grown into one of the country’s leading pioneers of 3D print manufacturing has appointed the former managing director of Dyson as its new chairman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Hollander is taking on the role at AMufacture to support its rapid growth and plans for international expansion.

AMufacture, which was founded in 2018 by Craig Pyser and Will Howden, is now the leading contract manufacturer in the 3D printing – or additive manufacturing - industry, specialising in marine, automotive and defence contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has recently expanded its base in Portsmouth and benefited from significant follow-on investment from leading private equity firm Maven Capital and Scottish-based co-investor Turner, which has been helping ambitious companies to grow for more than 100 years.

(L-R) Will Howden, David Hollander and Craig Pyser

Hollander, who has more than 40 years’ experience in leading and transforming businesses, said: “I'm delighted to join AMufacture at such an exciting time in the company's development.

“We now have seven times the capacity we had two years ago with the opportunity ahead to develop either in other areas of the UK or, more importantly, overseas.

“What I am bringing – from my time at Dyson and other companies - is some experience of having been there and done it before. I greatly admire Will and Craig’s ambition, the progress the company has made to date and I'm impressed by the focus and support that comes from the investment they have received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The potential for growth is huge. Additive manufacturing has historically been used for R&D but is now at such an advanced level that it’s very cost effective for relatively short manufacturing runs and for situations of rapid change where a client does not want to commit to a long run. It allows customers to prepare for multiple scenarios in the most cost-effective way.”

Pyser, who is also chair of AMUK, the additive manufacturing industry’s trade association, said the appointment came as the company continued its rapid growth trajectory and advances plans for expansion both within the UK and internationally.

“David’s huge experience, knowledge and passion for innovation will play a great part in leading our growth.

“He was a key part of the team which built such fantastic success at Dyson and helped establish the company at the forefront of manufacturing innovation and excellence in its sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That experience – as well as David’s extensive work at other major corporates and his proven track record as chairman of other private equity-backed businesses - will be invaluable as we look to scale AMufacture.”

Howden, a former naval architect and Olympic sailor, added: “We have already established ourselves as a key player in the additive manufacturing sector, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver innovative solutions across multiple industries.

“We pride ourselves on working collaboratively and seamlessly with our clients, bringing leading additive manufacturing technology, processes and experience to their workflow.

“We operate the most sophisticated additive manufacturing technology in the UK and believe we have only just started to scratch the surface of what it is capable of. With David’s appointment, we are perfectly positioned to grow still further both here and overseas.”

For more information about AMufacture visit https://amufacture.com.