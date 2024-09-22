Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s most treasured toy stores is making a comeback - and three new sites will open in Hampshire.

Having exclusively opened the first Toys ‘R’ Us shop-in-shop in the UK in 2023, WHSmith has continued to open new Toys ‘R’ Us outlets throughout 2024, growing to 39 different locations. The chain has now confirmed that it will open more sites within its existing stores and Hampshire is getting ready to welcome three Toys ‘R’ Us sites.

Havant, Fareham and Southampton will all welcome new Toys ‘R’ Us sites which will be within WHSmith stores. The opening dates are currently unknown but the latest wave of openings will commence from September 28 - and the new sites will all be open before Christmas.

Sean Toal, managing director WHSmith High Street said: “Nearly 40 years ago Toys ‘R’ Us first came to the UK, and we take great pride in being the steward of this muchloved brand in the UK. We’ve had queues around the block for many openings in the last year which tells you just how much people are loving seeing Toys ‘R’ Us back again.