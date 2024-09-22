Excitement as two Toys 'R' Us stores will open in Fareham and Havant - in time for Christmas

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:31 BST
One of the UK’s most treasured toy stores is making a comeback - and three new sites will open in Hampshire.

WHSmith has announced plans to continue its partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us across UK highstreets, and the chain has revealed that more locations will open between now and Christmas.

Having exclusively opened the first Toys ‘R’ Us shop-in-shop in the UK in 2023, WHSmith has continued to open new Toys ‘R’ Us outlets throughout 2024, growing to 39 different locations. The chain has now confirmed that it will open more sites within its existing stores and Hampshire is getting ready to welcome three Toys ‘R’ Us sites.

Toys R Us store Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesToys R Us store Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
Havant, Fareham and Southampton will all welcome new Toys ‘R’ Us sites which will be within WHSmith stores. The opening dates are currently unknown but the latest wave of openings will commence from September 28 - and the new sites will all be open before Christmas.

Sean Toal, managing director WHSmith High Street said: “Nearly 40 years ago Toys ‘R’ Us first came to the UK, and we take great pride in being the steward of this muchloved brand in the UK. We’ve had queues around the block for many openings in the last year which tells you just how much people are loving seeing Toys ‘R’ Us back again.

“But our job isn’t done yet, and I’m pleased to be bringing the magic of Toys ‘R’ Us to even more customers over the coming months ready for the best time of year – Christmas.”

For more information about Toys ‘R’ Us, click here.

