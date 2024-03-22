Excitement builds as Pan Asian restaurant Banana Tree set to open in Gunwharf Quays - see inside

The News has been given an exciting opportunity to look inside the brand new Pan Asian restaurant which will be opening up in the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 16:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT

Banana Tree is going to be opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays on Sunday (March 24) and in order to celebrate, there will be 1000 free katsu curries up for grabs.

Banana Tree Marketing Director, Tom Patrick, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our restaurant in Portsmouth which will be our 20th restaurant and we couldn't have secured a better location! With an all day menu taking you on a tour of South East Asian cuisine, we know that there really is something for everyone. From Pad Thai to Ramen, Katsu to 2-4-1 cocktails we’re the perfect spot for an evening meal, a light lunch with friends or a full Pan Asian feast. To celebrate our arrival into Portsmouth we’re giving away 1000 FREE Katsu curries with no strings attached.”

SEE ALSO: Furniture store in Southsea has closed its doors after wanting to focus on its Winchester sister store

Banana Tree hand picks the best dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia to feature on its menu, from soups and salads, to wok-tossed noodles, stir fries and curries, as well as South-East Asia-inspired desserts and cocktails.

For more information about the restaurant, click here.

Here are 14 pictures inside the new Banana Tree:

A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays

A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

A look inside restaurant, Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysPortsmouth