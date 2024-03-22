Banana Tree is going to be opening its doors in Gunwharf Quays on Sunday (March 24) and in order to celebrate, there will be 1000 free katsu curries up for grabs.
Banana Tree Marketing Director, Tom Patrick, said: “We’re so excited to be opening our restaurant in Portsmouth which will be our 20th restaurant and we couldn't have secured a better location! With an all day menu taking you on a tour of South East Asian cuisine, we know that there really is something for everyone. From Pad Thai to Ramen, Katsu to 2-4-1 cocktails we’re the perfect spot for an evening meal, a light lunch with friends or a full Pan Asian feast. To celebrate our arrival into Portsmouth we’re giving away 1000 FREE Katsu curries with no strings attached.”
SEE ALSO: Furniture store in Southsea has closed its doors after wanting to focus on its Winchester sister store
Banana Tree hand picks the best dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia to feature on its menu, from soups and salads, to wok-tossed noodles, stir fries and curries, as well as South-East Asia-inspired desserts and cocktails.