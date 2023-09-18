Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nikky Forbs only launched her new business at the back of Tony's Food Store in Hanway Road, Buckland, in August, as reported in The News.

READ NOW: New police stations to open

But less than a month on the new venture has been closed by Portsmouth City Council – leaving Nikky “struggling” but vowing to make a success of a new site. She said the burger van was shut after it was situated on public land when she had thought it was on private land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikky Forbs pictured with her new Burger Van business at the back of Tonys Foodstore in Hanway Road, Portsmouth. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new trailer, which offered beef and chicken burgers, bacon baps and chicken wings, had already gained a legion of loyal followers in the short time it was open to the public.

Speaking last month Nikky said: “It’s been going nicely so far with lots of very good reviews from customers in the Buckland community which is nice. We are based at the back of Tony’s Food Store so hopefully us being here helps both of our businesses. So far I am confident we can do well here. When people see we are here and open every day that will help.

“We’ve had lots of people asking for their usual already and say it’s amazing. People seem to be coming back and some customers are even here twice a day.”

Following the closure, Nikky told The News: “We thought it was private property behind our shop but the council said it is not so they shut us down. But it’s ok as everything happens for a reason.

Nikky Forbs pictured with her new burger van business at the back of Tony's Food Store in Hanway Road, Portsmouth. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in the process to convert the back of our shop into a cafe and do hot and cold food there. I believe this will be even better for us.

“It is a struggle right now but we won’t be defeated and I will continue to cook food for the community. All my customers have been upset about the decision but they are excited for the new path coming.”