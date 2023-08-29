News you can trust since 1877
New Portsmouth burger van selling delicious hot food already has regular punters

A new burger van selling delicious hot food has already got regular customers despite only just opening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:49 BST

Nikky Forbs has launched her new business at the back of Tony's Food Store in Hanway Road, Buckland. The trailer offers beef and chicken burgers, bacon baps and chicken wings.

Despite only being open for less than two weeks, trade has been good with Nikky reporting positive feedback from locals. “It’s been going nicely so far with lots of very good reviews from customers in the Buckland community which is nice,” she said.

“We are based at the back of Tony’s Food Store so hopefully us being here helps both of our businesses. So far I am confident we can do well here. When people see we are here and open every day that will help.

“We’ve had lots of people asking for their usual already and say it’s amazing. People seem to be coming back and some customers are even here twice a day.”

