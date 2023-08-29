New Portsmouth burger van selling delicious hot food already has regular punters

Nikky Forbs has launched her new business at the back of Tony's Food Store in Hanway Road, Buckland. The trailer offers beef and chicken burgers, bacon baps and chicken wings.

Despite only being open for less than two weeks, trade has been good with Nikky reporting positive feedback from locals. “It’s been going nicely so far with lots of very good reviews from customers in the Buckland community which is nice,” she said.

“We are based at the back of Tony’s Food Store so hopefully us being here helps both of our businesses. So far I am confident we can do well here. When people see we are here and open every day that will help.