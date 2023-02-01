'Exciting' gathering in Portsmouth showcases the continuing transformation of the city

Around 385 guests from more than 200 businesses attended the showpiece event which looked back at some of the successes of 2022 and looked forward to another busy year of activity for 2023. The focus was on the Shaping vision, Transforming Portsmouth Together, and a number of keynote speakers gave a flavour of how they were doing their bit to do just that.

Shaping CEO Stef Nienaltowski said: “Never more so has our work been of such importance to the city than now and our agenda, as always, reflected that theme and was an exciting and broad reflection of what is happening in Portsmouth. The conference heard from a number of brilliant speakers, and the networking session was alive with productive activity with a significant number of Shaping's Partners, old and new, saying how brilliant it was to meet and connect with so many other organisations. From Portsmouth FC to the Guildhall’s renaissance project, to the Historic Dockyard’s vision, it was such an exciting event.”

Andy Gray, CEO of The Guildhall Trust, kicked off proceedings with an outline of the Basement Renovation Project which will see a creative space for young people aged 14-25 opening in 2024. It will be an area where young people can perform, collaborate on projects and just meet and feel safe. “Cultural engagement has the power to transform lives,” Mr Grays told the audience.

The Shaping Portsmouth conference at Portsmouth Guildhall. Among those attending was Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth FC CEO Andy Cullen gave an overview of the transformation which has taken place at not only Fratton Park but also the Pompey Health and Fitness Club in Hilsea as he unveiled the club’s vision to be a ‘sustainable and inclusive football club’ which took pride in ‘our cub, our supporters, our city and our community’

Fellow keynote speaker Hannah Prowse, CEO of the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, unveiled its great vision to regenerate Portsmouth’s historic dockyard with the aim to ‘bring down the walls’ and make it a destination in its own right to complement the showpiece attractions of HMS Victory, the Warrior, Mary Rose Museum and Royal Navy Museum.

The Shaping Portsmouth Conference returns to the Guildhall on Friday January 26, 2024.

Stef Nienaltowski, Chief Executive Officer of Shaping Portsmouth, on stage at the annual conference. Picture: Habibur Rahman