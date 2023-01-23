Portsmouth Guildhall Studio rebrands as The Lens to highlight its unique identity

The new name for the venue formerly known as Guildhall Studio intends to focus ‘a ray of light on the best in contemporary art and culture in the heart of Portsmouth’ with an eclectic programme of music, theatre, comedy and family entertainment.

The new name and logo design, inspired by the architectural ‘lens’ disks which can be seen in the Guildhall’s box office and foyers, establishes a more unique identity for the studio space which opened in 2018.

CEO Andy Grays said: ‘Since opening in 2018 we are delighted with how the Studio and its programme has developed independently of the main auditorium to offer something completely different within the city. We are excited to now further develop this unique identity and connection with artists and the community with our new name; The Lens.’

The logo for The Lens, the new identity of the space formerly known as The Guildhall Studio at Portsmouth Guildhall, unveiled in January 2023.

Known for its varied programme of emerging and established music and comic talent, powerful drama and family theatre, The Lens offers the opportunity to experience shows in a more intimate setting. The space, which is run by the Guildhall Trust, aims to keep entertainment more affordable, with most tickets under the £20 mark and the cheapest starting from £3.

A busy slate for spring includes music from The Phonics on January 27 and Brave Rival on February 2, the monthly LOL Comedy Club on February 11 and March 11, with Rob Auton on February 12, plus theatre from Shakespeare in a Suitcase: Hamlet on February 6 and Showbait on February 18.

