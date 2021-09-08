Exciting new award scheme on the hunt for the best innovations and innovators in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Innovation Awards images from Shutterstock

Innovation is at the heart of Portsmouth business and technology will play a key role as we head into a digitally-dominated future.

So to celebrate its increasingly important place at the heart of business in the city, The News and JPIMedia are staging the inaugural Innovation Awards.

This exciting new event will showcase what's already being achieved in the Portsmouth area and also create a buzz around our digital, innovation and creative sectors to encourage more innovators into the city.

Village Hotel Portsmouth

These sectors have grown at a phenomenal rate and today generate millions for the local economy and underpin many aspects of business - and our lives.

Now we're going to shout about their immense contribution with an event to honour the Portsmouth pioneers.The Innovation Awards will highlight the high achievers and provide a great opportunity for networking, plus they'll feature keynote speakers and technology demonstrations.

The editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: 'The News is delighted to be running this event because it is good for the city and also positions our company - JPIMedia - in the centre of this creative and digital space as we continue our own digital acceleration from a traditional print business.‘We see this as the first of many such initiatives in which JPIMedia and partners can collaborate to celebrate this important sector and contribute to the continued success of the city.’

Originally planned for earlier this year, the awards were postponed due to the pandemic, however the event is now firmly back on and is set to take place at 4pm on Thursday, November 4 at the Village Hotel Portsmouth.

There will be a chance for networking, before speeches and a buffet, and then awards will be handed out in nine categories.

The awards are free to enter, go to portsmouthinnovation.co.uk. Submissions close on October 8. Tickets to the event cost £35 + VAT. Details of how to buy will be released soon.

The event, organised by JPIMedia and The News, has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of BAE Systems, the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Water and the Solent LEP. There are still sponsorship opportunities available, for more email [email protected]