A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the demolition of the neighbouring Gibbs & Dandy building, which has been bought by the company’s owners, and the construction of a five-storey replacement. It said the two sites would be connected and that the expansion, which is expected to take about 17 months to complete, would allow for the modernisation of its operations.

“The company is dedicated to remaining in Portsmouth and at its current headquarters at Fitzherbert Road,” a statement submitted with the application says.

“To remain competitive and succeed in the global marketplace it requires a significant increase in manufacturing floor area and in significant improvements to its service yard and vehicle parking areas.

A CGI of the proposed new building for Harwin in Portsmouth. Credit: Harwin

“The proposal is to redevelop the former builders’ merchants site following the demolition of the existing building.

“The new manufacturing facility is proposed over four upper floors and will be fully integrated with the adjoining Harwin manufacturing site.”

The overhauled access arrangements will allow lorries to enter and exit the site at the same time. An economic assessment carried out by consultancy Savills says the constructions would create 42 jobs and that, once built, Harwin would be able to employ 63 more people.

Harwin has submitted plans to expand into the neighboring Gibbs & Dandy site. Credit: Google

The expansion would generate an extra £4.2m for the city’s economy and £88,000 a year for the council through business rates, it adds. The new building would be 24.4m in height with ground floor parking, a first floor warehouse and manufacturing space on the top three floors.

“Whilst the proposed building will be taller than other structures surrounding it within the area of the industrial estate, the overall footprint of the building is relatively modest when compared to the retail development on the adjacent site,” application documents say.

“At street level the frontage of the building is augmented by the main public entrance and by a soft landscaping margin which softens the appearance of the building and site.”