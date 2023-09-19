Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conversion of the former Subway unit in London Road is already underway, but this month’s decision by Portsmouth City Council to revamp the entrance to the building and the installation of a rear gantry has been approved.

“The ground floor of buildings on London Road, near to the application site, are characterised by retail and other commercial uses,” council planners said. “There is a mixture of different shopfront designs, with some units incorporating recessed doors whilst others without. Large, glazed shopfront windows typify these units along the street.

“The proposed alterations would be consistent with the pattern of development found in the immediate area. Furthermore, the introduction of additional glazing would aid in identifying its retail use.”

In March, the council approved changes to the allowed opening hours of the building while also approving its use for a fast food restaurant.

‘It has been demonstrated that the change of use of the unit will not have an adverse impact on the retail character of the primary retail area of the district centre and that there will not be an over-concentration of non-retail uses,’ the council said at the time, referring to its policies aimed at protecting the commercial area.

Subway closed its branch on the site, next to Lidl, last month, paving the way for McDonald’s to move in. The company did previously have a restaurant in London Road but it was closed in January 2015 and later converted into a Coral bookmakers in a move that drew widespread criticism from people living in the area. That too closed in 2021 and has since been replaced by Betfred while part of the building has been subdivided to house CEX.

Plans for the unit to be converted into a Turkish restaurant were submitted last year but then withdrawn in April.