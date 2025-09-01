Almost two decades in the hair industry has prompted a familiar face to return to Southsea to open his ‘speakeasy’ style salon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Owen started his career 18 years ago with an apprenticeship at Garbos Hair, which gave him the tools to move to London propelling his profession forward.

Ethan Owen has opened his barber shop, Cut Above The Belgrave, over the Back to the Belgrave pub in Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (210825-31) | Chris Moorhouse

The 32-year-old spent the last decade managing other people’s salons but after moving back to the city, his dream of opening his own place quickly became a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan said: “I have known Steph at The Belgrave for a long time and I popped in and asked about the space upstairs and looked at it. I told her my plans and she loved the idea so it was a bit accidental really.

“It is a lot more homely and a lot more relaxed with refreshments, we’ve got beers, wine, nice coffee and nice music to cater to our customers and I just feel like there’s nothing like this in Portsmouth so I wanted to bring something inspired from the places I’ve managed. I spent a lot of time managing salons in Soho and Shoreditch and I think from there, it made me want to have my own place.”

Ethan Owen has opened his barber shop, Cut Above The Belgrave, over the Back to the Belgrave pub in Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (210825-)27 | Chris Moorhouse

The owner said the last few weeks have been really busy and the new salon has gone down a treat with its unique interior and vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the space already had a quirky atmosphere which he didn’t want to disrupt so he only had to do minimal work to ready the place.

Ethan added: “It has been a long journey to get where I am and I am just really happy with what I’ve done and achieved, and I’ve had so much support from my friends and family - It’s been amazing.