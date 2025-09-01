Experienced hairdresser opens quirky salon Cut Above The Belgrave after almost 20 years in the industry
Ethan Owen started his career 18 years ago with an apprenticeship at Garbos Hair, which gave him the tools to move to London propelling his profession forward.
The 32-year-old spent the last decade managing other people’s salons but after moving back to the city, his dream of opening his own place quickly became a reality.
Cut Above the Belgrave opened at the start of last month after Ethan ‘accidentally’ discovered the perfect spot above The Belgrave.
Ethan said: “I have known Steph at The Belgrave for a long time and I popped in and asked about the space upstairs and looked at it. I told her my plans and she loved the idea so it was a bit accidental really.
“It is a lot more homely and a lot more relaxed with refreshments, we’ve got beers, wine, nice coffee and nice music to cater to our customers and I just feel like there’s nothing like this in Portsmouth so I wanted to bring something inspired from the places I’ve managed. I spent a lot of time managing salons in Soho and Shoreditch and I think from there, it made me want to have my own place.”
The owner said the last few weeks have been really busy and the new salon has gone down a treat with its unique interior and vibe.
He said the space already had a quirky atmosphere which he didn’t want to disrupt so he only had to do minimal work to ready the place.
Ethan added: “It has been a long journey to get where I am and I am just really happy with what I’ve done and achieved, and I’ve had so much support from my friends and family - It’s been amazing.
“I have gone for that speakeasy East London feel so it’s sort of like a ‘best kept secret’ vibe, it’s very private and relaxed.”